Florida USPS mail carrier dies after mauled by 5 dogs after her truck breaking down in Putnam County. Dogs were known to be a local nuisance rarely kept on premises.

A Florida mail carrier has fatally succumbed to injuries sustained after being mauled by a pack of dogs over the weekend after her truck breaking down in a rural area.

The un-named carrier’s death was announced on Tuesday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office following a Sunday afternoon attack.

The victim, a 61 year female mail carrier for the United States Postal Service was delivering mail in the rural Interlachen Lake Estates area when her vehicle gave out and she parked on a roadside.

At some point, the woman was attacked by five dogs. The victim was found on the ground with severe bleeding, KIRO7 reported.

A witness told deputies that they heard a woman screaming and saw the five dogs attacking her, according to The Associated Press.

Known nuisance

Multiple neighbors tried to pull the dogs off her and one of them fired a gunshot into the air to scare the dogs, according to WJAX.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they started providing first aid until additional rescue crews arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then was flown to a trauma center, deputies told WJAX.

The dogs were taken into custody by animal control officers after being identified by witnesses.

A local resident described the dogs as a known nuisance who often harassed neighbors and weren’t kept on premises, with the animals, barking and snarling according to News4Jax.

News of the attack led to officials demanding dog owners take responsibility for keeping their dogs in a secure location.

‘Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,’ Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in a Facebook post. ‘It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.’

To date it remained unclear how the pack of dogs came to target the woman along with the owners of the canines.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.