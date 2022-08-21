Erin Mims Houston woman poisoned by napkin left on car door handle outside Prospect Park car park. Restaurant guests says others notifying her saying of seeing tissues placed in other car door handles.

A Texas woman has sought to warn others following a recent episode which left her hospitalised after claiming someone left a poisonous tissue stuffed in her door handle outside of a popular Houston restaurant.

‘I felt like I couldn’t breathe. My chest started hurting, I was getting hot flashes, my heart was racing, just a whole bunch of stuff. I told my husband that I didn’t feel well,’ Erin Mims told KPRC.

It happened on Mims birthday as she was leaving a celebratory brunch at the Willowbrook location of the Prospect Park diner.

‘I took it out with my nails and threw it and got in the car. I asked him (my husband) about it and he said he didn’t put a napkin in there,’ Mims said.

Mims went back inside the restaurant to wash her hands before proceeding to feel some strange symptoms.

Unknown toxin

‘My fingertips started tingling. In my mind I’m thinking I’m just overreacting,’ Mims said.

The husband and wife headed to hospital where doctors ran tests and flushed out Mims system. A doctor told her she suffered acute poisoning but because there wasn’t much of the the toxin in her system, the substance wasn’t identifiable.

Mims said others have reached out on social media to say they were also targeted and that others had seen napkins lodged in other door handles outside the car park.

Prospect Park Lounge has declined to comment on the Monday episode.

The Houston Police Department have stated of being aware of the incident and in the process of investigating the episode as a possible assault. Cops asking anyone with any information to contact their office. To date no other individual has stepped forward to say they were poisoned outside the restaurant car park.