Wrong Wendy’s order leads to Christian Ellis shooting at Frisco Texas drive thru workers after incensed customer blamed workers for messed up order.

A Wendy’s customer incensed after fast food workers got his order wrong at a Texas drive thru proceeded to shoot at employees who he blamed for ‘messing up’ his order.

Christian Ellis, 19, of Glenn Heights, went to a Wendy’s location in Frisco, Texas, on Aug. 17, according to KDFW. After picking up his food at the drive-thru window, he went inside the store and began arguing with employees about what was in his Biggie Bag.

Ellis left the store and fired at the building as he was driving away. No one was hurt. Police in Frisco — located north of Dallas — arrested him two days later and charged the teen gunman with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges, considered a second-degree felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up $10,000.

The man’s bond was set at $100,000, which was posted according to Newsweek.

Two people who were in the car with Ellis were also charged for not turning him in. Those individuals were identified as Tyran McLeod and Shaquita Glaspie.

Fast food violence

The incident follows that of a series of altercations across fast food restaurants across the U.S.

Earlier this month, an Arizona Wendy’s worker was caught on video king sucker punching an elderly customer who just moments complained about his order- the episode led to the customer dying from injuries sustained. The worker in that case was charged with second-degree murder.

And last month, wild video surfaced allegedly showing a Dallas Taco Bell employee hurling boiling water at a woman and girl who have since filed a lawsuit claiming they were attacked after asking for their incorrect order to be remade.

In an episode earlier this year, a Wisconsin worker survived after being shot in the face over a missing burger. Cops arrested two individuals and charged them with attempted homicide.