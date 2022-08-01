Bernetta Glover and Autumn Coney daycare workers charged with child cruelty after video shows the two women repeatedly abusing children at Clarkston First Baptist Daycare.

‘I trusted these people with my child.’ Georgia authorities have charged two female workers at a daycare centre after video footage showed the women abusing children at the facility.

Bernetta Glover and Autumn Coney were cited with child cruelty after a mother of one of the abused children came across surveillance video of her 3 year old son being slammed to the ground by the workers.

The Clarkston Police Department issued arrest warrants Friday for Glover and Coney on charges of cruelty to children in the first degree stemming from a July 6 incident at Clarkston First Baptist Academy.

The women allegedly slammed the little boy to the floor, pulled him up by his hair, threw him into a corner and slapped and punched him multiple times, according to a police report obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

The abuse occurred repeatedly over the course of three hours, according to police.

The boy’s mother, Krystin Collier, said that her son had new bruises and was visibly upset when his grandmother picked him up from the daycare on July 6.

‘This day, he was very, very emotional, standoffish. He was missing a shoe; he was very disheveled,’ Collier told CBS46 News.

The concerned mom immediately sensed something went wrong at the church daycare and requested to see video footage from a camera inside the facility that day.

The daycare turned over the video on July 13, and what Collier saw left her feeling sick.

‘One of the teachers picks up my son from one side of her body and slams him to the other side of her body, I guess to make him sit down,’ Collier told WSB-TV Atlanta.

The video reportedly shows a teacher picking up Collier’s son and aggressively throwing him to the floor.

‘The staff punched my child in the face, grab him by his ponytail, and led him around like it’s a leash. I watched her grab him by his top ponytail, slam him against the wall, punch him in the face,’ Collier told CBS46.

The mom immediately pulled her son out of the daycare program and called police.

She said she thought she could trust a church to take care of her son.

‘I’m very disgusted, very disappointed, because this is a church daycare,’ Collier told WSB-TV. ‘I trusted these people with my child.’

Collier has since hired a lawyer.

‘From what I saw on this tape, there is no question that the church is liable for the injuries, the emotional abuse,’ said her attorney, Jackie Patterson.