Ex Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver kicks him out on highway

Sidney Wolf, Clarksburg, Maryland, man and former Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver kicks him out on a Delaware highway after argument.

A former staffer for NY State Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed by a passing car after he was kicked out of a SUV vehicle he was riding in after an incensed Lyft driver forced him out in the middle of a Delaware thoroughfare.

Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland was fatally struck on Coastal Highway (Route 1) at about 1:44 a.m. Sunday when the driver stopped in the left lane and told Wolf and five of his friends to get out, according to the Delaware State Police.

‘Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news,’ Cuomo tweeted about his former senior policy adviser. ‘Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers.’

Wolf was hit after a driver of a Toyota Corolla traveling behind the Lyft SUV switched lanes to avoid the vehicle as it suddenly stopped only to hit Wolf, who had only seconds earlier had gotten out of the rear passenger side, and left standing in the roadway.

The other five passengers were uninjured. The driver of the Toyota remained on the scene, but the Lyft driver fled and is still at large.

Lyft driver yet to be identified or arrested

The Lyft driver had picked up the six friends in Dewey Beach and was taking them to Bethany Beach when he ‘terminated the ride’ after an unspecified argument. The crash happened south of Anchor Way, cops said.

Wolf was a married father of two daughters who coached youth hockey, according to Fox 5.

‘This is an extremely difficult time for our family,’ Wolf’s family said in a statement to the outlet.

‘The level of shock and pain we feel right now cannot be measured as we continue to grieve. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support we’ve received and kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected as we move through this process.’

Lyft told Fox it was cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.

The Lyft driver, who drove away afterward, has not yet been identified.

A GoFundme fundraiser to support the victim’s wife and two daughters as of Wednesday morning had raised just under $60K.

A funeral service for Wolf will take place on July 27th at the B’nai Israel Congregation in Maryland.