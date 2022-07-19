Jonathan Sapirman id as Greenwood Park Mall shooting gunman who killed 3 in Indiana mall. No known motive as shooter bought 3 guns in March and allegedly posted on 4chan hours before shooting with photos of guns before that ‘today was a good day to die.’

A gunman who killed three people at an Indiana mall on Sunday fired 24 rounds from a legally owned rifle after waiting up to an hour at a mall bathroom. The shooter was killed two minutes after opening gunfire by a Good Samaritan.

Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, is the gunman responsible for yesterday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana. The attack followed the 20 year old recently having been evicted from his apartment, along with frequenting a gun range for the past two years according to his family.

Sapirman waited in the mall bathroom for an hour early Sunday evening, circa 6.07pm before he opened fire in the food court using a Sig Sauer 400M rifle that he legally purchased in March this year at a local gun store.

He killed Pedro Pineda, 56, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30. It’s unclear if he shot them at random or if they were intended targets.

Sapirman was then taken out from a long distance by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymor, Ind. who was shopping with his girlfriend and who pulled out his own weapon when he saw the gunman open fire.

The Greenwood Mall Shooter – Jonathan Douglas Sapirman also posted an Imgur link to three photos. The photos appear to show Sapirman holding a pistol to his head, while wearing a white shirt, jeans, and ammo vest, as well as photos of his other weapons. pic.twitter.com/llfdm3H5qJ — John Curtis  (@Johnmcurtis) July 18, 2022

‘My name is Jonathan and today seems like a good day to die…’

Dicken according to authorities had no police training and no military background, and had even motioned for bystanders to exit behind him as he ‘moved in’ on the shooter, before fatally taking him down WISH-TV reported.

Dicken was named by police on Monday and was hailed as a hero for his quick-thinking.

‘His actions were nothing short of heroic. He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun and was very proficient,’

Dicken, who told police he was just shopping at the mall with his girlfriend, fired 10 shots from his handgun.

Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said at a press conference on Monday afternoon where he also revealed:

Sapirman had no adult criminal record but he was known to police for two incidents that occurred when he was a juvenile; one involving a fight in school and one that involved him running away from home.

Ison told reporters Sapirman walked to Greenwood Park Mall from his apartment on with three legally purchased guns which he had purchased in March according to family.

Sapirman had over 100 rounds on him when he was killed, Ison said. The bullets were purchased at Range USA, which Sapirman frequented over the past two years.

After unleashing carnage, Sapirman tried to retreat back to the bathroom, where he had left two guns and ditched his cellphone in one of the stalls. But, before he could make it back, Ison says Sapirman was shot by Dicken and collapsed to the ground.

Speaking to the Indianapolis Star, James Arthur, who win the mall with his family, said the gun ‘sounded like a big gun.’ Arthur said that he thought that he heard at least 20 rounds go off.

Another witness, Abigail, who works at the mall, told WRTV reporter Rafael Sanchez: ‘I was standing at the gate, ready to close to for the day. I heard 30 gunshots and I just saw people running towards the store. I was just letting in as many people as I could before I shut the gate.’

Adding: ‘I wanted to close the gate but people kept running at me… I have three kids at home and I just wanted to get home.’

After about 10 or 15 minutes of hiding, police cleared terrified shoppers and escorted them out of the shopping mall.

Told Police Chief Ison: ‘It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting.

‘An investigation into the attack is on-going, with the FBI, ATF, Department of Homeland security and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police all assisting.’

‘You are seeing the best that public safety has to offer right now behind us. We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city

Adding, ‘We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country.’

Not immediately clear is how or why the gunman came to target the Indiana mall in Sunday’s shooting.

Chief Ison said Sapirman’s family members told police they were shocked by the shooting.

‘They are just as surprised as everyone else,’ Ison said. ‘There were no indicators he was violent.’

Sunday’s shooting is the latest attack in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, Highland Parks, killing seven people and injuring at least three dozen.

That incident followed two massacres in May that saw 10 Black people shot dead at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, and 19 children and two teachers slain at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2022 has so far seen 352 mass shootings, while 24,141 have been killed by guns. In the last 72 hours alone, the archive shows that 147 people have died in incidents involving a gun.

The recent surge in gun violence has reignited the divisive debate over firearm regulation. A US House of Representatives’ committee is set this week to discuss a bill that would ban assault weapons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

A 10-year federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004.