Isaac Argro ex boyfriend of Azsia Johnson UES stroller mom arrested in her execution style murder. Previously stalked and harassed victim in ongoing domestic violence.

The ex-boyfriend of a NYC woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller along Manhattan’s Upper East Side has been arrested and charged with killing her.

Isaac Argro, 22, was arrested Friday for the murder of Azsia Johnson, 20.

The couple’s 3 month old daughter was not harmed during the point blank execution attack which saw the victim shot once to the back of the head.

Johnson was pushing a baby stroller around 8:25 p.m. when a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt came up from behind and fired a single shot at close range before fleeing on foot, in what cops say was a ‘targeted attack,’ abcnews reported.

Before the shooting, Johnson texted a relative saying she was planning to meet her baby’s father ‘to work things out,’ according to police sources.

Isaac Argro transported from @NYPD19Pct to central booking. pic.twitter.com/sY1aFQVks9 — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) July 2, 2022

Victim of ongoing domestic violence

Following the shooting, police were wanting to talk to the baby’s father but had not initially named him as a suspect, sources said.

The slain’s mother, Lisa Desort, identified Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Police sources told the nypost that Argo allegedly previously ‘stalked’ and abused Johnson.

Upon his arrest the ex boyfriend was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a Twitter post.

Argro is said to be refusing to answer investigators’ questions, and has reportedly demanded that he be allowed to speak with a lawyer.

At the time of the shooting, Johnson was living at a women’s shelter in East Harlem. Johnson who also had a 1-year-old, was an aspiring pediatric nurse according to her mother.

Told Desort via NBCNY, of her daughter, ‘(she) graduated high school with merits, with the inspiration of becoming a pediatric nurse’ and hoped to provide a great life for her baby and her toddler son.

‘She had a child early and she was the most wonderful mother that you can imagine. She was hard working. She worked every day. She’s got more credit than a 30-, 40-year-old person has. She aspired to have houses and give her children the best of everything,’ Desort said. ‘My daughter was amazing,’ Desort added.

Come Thursday, friends and family held a vigil for Johnson on Thursday at the scene of the shooting, which was near a playground.