Breanna Chadwick Canton, Georgia woman killed in freak accident attending Tennessee rodeo event after being struck by a gate a horse had plowed into.

A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident while attending a rodeo event in Tennessee last week.

Breanna Leigh Chadwick, a Reinhardt University student and aspiring elementary school teacher, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after she was struck by a gate that a horse had run into at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during a “Parade of Wagons” performance, the Murray County Fire Department told the Dalton Daily Citizen.

‘Lord Please Pray for my sister Breanna Chadwick. She has been in a horrible accident,’ her sister, Kirsten Chadwick, posted on Facebook following the incident. ‘We need all the prayers we can get for her. They [are] airlifting her to Erlanger Hospital and the Drs said to prepare for the [worst]!’

Chadwick, a native of Canton, Georgia, died of her injuries on Friday, according to her obituary.

‘She always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass,’ the obituary stated. ‘You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends.’

‘She grew up playing softball, basketball, and lacrosse and was attending Reinhardt University to be a 3rd grade teacher,’ the obituary continues. ‘She loved all kids and they loved her. She touched so many lives and will continue for many years.’

The Saddle Club organized a candlelight vigil for Chadwick on Friday night.

‘After a lot of tears and heavy considerations we have spoken with a member of the Chadwick family,’ the club said in a Facebook post. ‘At [their] request the shows will go on and parade. We will have a candlelight vigil in honor of Breanna Chadwick. We will also be offering ribbons for anyone who wants to wear one during the parade and remaining shows of the week.’

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the Chadwick family cover medical bills and funeral costs as well as to establish a scholarship fund in Breanna’s name, organizers said.

Funeral services for Chadwick were held on Wednesday afternoon at Hopewell Baptist Church in Ball Ground.