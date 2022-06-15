6 yr old Gastonia girl drowns after sneaking out of home, jumping...

Young Za’myah Judge 6 year old Gastonia, North Carolina girl drowns after sneaking out of home, hopping neighbor’s locked pool gate cause she wanted to swim.

The local municipal pool was closed, but that wasn’t going to stop one 6 year old girl…

A 6-year-old North Carolina girl drowned in her neighbor’s above-ground pool after she ‘snuck out’ of her house and jumped over a locked gate after stacking chairs according to the child’s mother.

Young Za’myah Judge and her 5-year-old brother, Za-muney, had walked out of the family’s Gastonia home on Saturday, circa 4.30pm while their mother thought they were in the girl’s bedroom watching cartoons.

‘They had snuck out,’ mom Christian Cash told the Gaston Gazette. ‘The whole time I’m thinking she’s in her bedroom, they’re outside.’

Za’myah had stacked several chairs against her neighbor’s pool gate, climbed over and then got in the water, Gastonia Police Department said in a news release. When she dropped below the surface, her brother ran for help, cops said.

Wanted to go swimming despite local municipal pool being closed

‘I said, ‘what pool?” Cash told the Gazette. ‘I started screaming and screaming and screaming.’

The girl, nicknamed ‘BooBoo’ was pulled from the pool but couldn’t be resuscitated. Police said they responded around 4:29 p.m..

The mom said her children has wanted to go swimming but the municipal pool has been closed due to a lifeguard staffing shortage, she told the Gazette.

‘She still had her whole life ahead of her. She was 6 years old,’ Cash told the Gazette. ‘She was pure. She was innocent.’

Cash was handed a dandelion by her son during the interview with the Gazette and told she was supposed to wish for something as she blew on it.

‘I did, but it ain’t going to come true anyway,’ Cash told Za-muney.