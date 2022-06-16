Scott Berkett Beverly Hills man pleads guilty to $13K murder for hire plot against ex girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship. Paid hitman in bitcoin.

Maybe she had a legitimate reason to end things after all …

A Beverly Hills man has agreed to a plea deal after admitted to using bitcoin in an attempt to hire a hitman in a murder for hire plot to ‘knock off’ his former girlfriend after the woman sought to end their brief relationship, federal prosecutors said.

Scott Quinn Berkett, 25, pleaded guilty in the attempted murder plot in which he paid about $13,000 in bitcoin for the woman’s murder, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced Wednesday.

The California native met the victim online in 2020, with the woman flying out to Los Angeles to see him in October of that year. But the victim soon after tried breaking things off ‘multiple times’ with Berkett, whose behavior she said was ‘sexually aggressive,’ prosecutors said.

In April 2021, the victim’s relative called and texted Berkett’s father as Berkett continued ‘bothering her.’ Berkett at one point replied ‘consider this matter closed.’

Becareful what you wish for…

Berkett admitted in his plea agreement attempting instead to hire a hitman via the dark-web where he believed he could acquire murder-for-hire services. He provided the group with specific directions and details about the victim.

Unbeknownst to Beckett, an undercover police officer posed as the contacted hitman. Oh dear …

Berkett confirmed photos of the victim the undercover officer sent him and reiterated that he paid the group $13K in bitcoin for her slaying. He requested further proof of her murder and paid another $1,000 through Western Union for her death before he was arrested in May 2021, the US Attorney’s office said.

He pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire and could face ten years in prison.

Berkett will be sentenced in federal court September 12.