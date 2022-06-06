Home Scandal and Gossip Houston woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door after...

Houston woman fatally shoots suspected stalker who kicked in front door after moving to get away from him

Christopher Koulouris: About author bio at bottom of article.
-
SHARE
Houston woman shoots suspected stalker dead after kicking in front door. Unidentified woman had moved address because of previous harassment from man. Image via Houston, Texas police.
Houston woman shoots suspected stalker dead
Houston woman shoots suspected stalker dead after kicking in front door. Unidentified woman had moved address because of previous harassment from man. Image via Houston, Texas police.

Houston, Texas woman shoots suspected stalker dead who kicked in front door of Harris County apartment after moving to get away from him. Identities not revealed. 

She moved to a new address to get away from him. But it wasn’t enough…

A Texas woman shot and killed a suspected stalker after he kicked in her front door, police say.  

The shooting unfolded last Monday evening in Harris County at the Gateway at Ellington apartment complex. Houston Police responded to the apartments and found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Cops said the unidentified woman shot the suspected stalker after he kicked in her front door. The woman told police she had recently moved to get away from the man, SBG San Antonio reported. 

Ongoing investigation

Police said they found damage to the woman’s door frame. Other people were inside the residence during the incident. 

The Houston Police Department posted a photo (see above) of the scene to Twitter on Monday, saying officers from its Clear Lake division responded to the scene. 

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. To date no charges were filed. 

Houston Police did not respond immediately to media overtures for comment.

SHARE
 