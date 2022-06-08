Andrea Langhorst autopsy: Florida mom kills toddler twins with meth before killing self in suspected murder suicide. Mom struggled with drug addiction.

Florida authorities have determined that the deaths of a woman and her 3-year-old twins was likely the result of a murder-suicide and that the mother killed the children by poisoning them with meth before taking her own life.

The bodies of 35-year-old Andrea Langhorst and her two toddler children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, all tested positive for methamphetamine.

Notice of the trio’s deaths came after a passerby on March 20, alerted cops about a foul odor emanating from a parked vehicle with foggy windows outside a Melbourne apartment complex.

An autopsy determined that Langhorst died by suicide as a result of overdosing on methamphetamine and cocaine, and that the twins had died by homicide from methamphetamine intoxication according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators believe the family lived in the vehicle and at times in Airbnb rentals.

‘All I can think about are those babies.’

Randy Langhorst, the woman’s father, had asked police to help find his daughter, with whom he had not spoken to since March 11. In an interview on Tuesday with the Daily Beast, the father said he was surprised by the autopsy conclusions.

‘I don’t know what to make of it,’ Randy Langhorst told the Daily Beast. ‘Doesn’t seem right to me. I just don’t even have anything to say because it doesn’t make sense.’

In March, Randy Langhorst told Florida Today that he suspected drugs might be a factor in the deaths. His daughter did have multiple arrests on drug-related charges and had participated in a drug court program.

The father described Andrea as being as ‘smart as a whip’ and a ‘free spirit’ who ‘lived her life to the beat of her own drummer.’

‘The twins were her pride and joy,’ the father added.

Andrea’s parents had raised the idea of having the grandchildren live with them, only for the mother to reject the overture and determined to keep the children with her.

‘It was final. It was her decision. We didn’t exactly approve of her lifestyle. Everything is hindsight, but I’ll be kicking my (butt) for the rest of my life,’ the father said in March.

Adding, ‘All I can think about are those babies.’