Decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst Florida woman and 3 year old twins found in car parked outside Melbourne apartment complex as father seeks answers. Had drug addiction and often lived in car.

A parent is seeking answers after the decomposing bodies of a Florida mom and her 3-year-old twins were discovered inside a car with fogged-up windows and a ‘really bad stench’ coming from it outside of an apartment complex, authorities said.

Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her two children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, were found dead late Sunday after police received reports of a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Melbourne apartment complex.

‘The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,’ the 911 caller said, according to WFTV.

‘But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.’

It remained unclear how long the mom and her twins were inside the car, or when they died.

Mother battled drug addiction

Investigators are awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports to determine if the trio died at the same time — or whether the mother passed away before the twins.

They are trying to track down surveillance footage from the area to determine when Langhorst parked the car and if she had any interactions with anyone after.

Her father, Randy Langhorst, suspects drugs may have played a role in the mom’s death. She had several past drug arrests to her name, records show.

‘The twins were her pride and joy. All I can think is that maybe … maybe the car was running and she fell asleep, maybe the fumes overwhelmed them. I don’t know,’ he told Florida Today.

Police said it appeared the family was living transiently out of the vehicle along the east coast of Florida.

Randy said he hadn’t spoken to his daughter since March 11 and he’d contacted cops last week to help track her down.

‘We were looking for her and hadn’t heard anything from her. That was unusual for her. We wouldn’t have daily contact with her, but this was a while,’ Randy said.

‘We didn’t exactly approve of her lifestyle,’

‘It’s a really difficult time,’ he added. ‘We’re just playing the waiting game to get closure on it, to see what exactly happened.’

Randy Langhorst said his daughter would often live in Airbnb rentals in addition to her car but refused to let her children live with their grandparents permanently.

‘It was final. It was her decision. We didn’t exactly approve of her lifestyle,’ he explained.

‘She was a free spirit, smart as a whip, beautiful, but lived her life to the beat of her own drummer. It’s just a tragedy,’ her father said.

Olivia and Adam’s father is being held at Brevard County Jail Complex on an unrelated case, Florida Today reported.

The trio are now set to be laid to rest in coming days.