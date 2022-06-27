3 killed as Amtrak train hits car at Brentwood crossing with no...

Amtrak train kills 3 after hitting car at Brentwood North Carolina crossing without rail guards or signals in rural area as authorities investigate fatal crash.

Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car carrying up to six individuals at a crossing in Northern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in the East Bay area of Brentwood, about an hour’s drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Three people died at the scene. Two adults and a child were taken to hospitals but there was no immediate word on their conditions, KRON-TV reported.

The victims were inside the four-door sedan when it was struck. The car came to rest about 60 feet away from the tracks.

According to The San Francisco Chronical, the crash happened in a rural area without rail guards or signals at the crossing. To date the identities of the deceased or injured were not publicly divulged.

Crash remained under investigation

Steve Aubert, a fire marshal with the East Contract Fire District, told The Press that the three deceased were in the car with two at least two others, including a child, who suffered major injuries and were transported to the John Muir Medical Center.

A spokeswoman with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company told The New York Times in initial communications that ‘approximately’ five people were injured in the incident. None of those injured were on the train.

There were 80 people aboard the Amtrak train at the time of the Brentwood crash. No one on board the trains was hurt, officials said.

The crash remained under investigation.