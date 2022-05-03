Maison DesChamp aka Pro Life Spiderman climbs 1070ft Salesforce Tower protesting abortion without harness while also citing active doctor performing abortions.

America forever polarized…

An experienced rock climber who climbed San Francisco’s 61 floor Salesforce Tower without any ropes, Tuesday morning was arrested upon reaching the top of the tower.

Maison DesChamp aka Pro Life Spiderman according to his website was first spotted climbing the 1070ft structure, the tallest in the city just on 9.21 a.m. Despite entreaties to desist, the 22 year old hailing from Las Vegas continued scaling the building without any harness until eventually reaching the top about 10.50 a.m.

Authorities waiting on the roof appeared to handcuff Deschamps before escorting him into the building. He was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, police said.

Video captured by several officer workers showed the climber reaching the top of the building without any climbing gear or a harness and scaling the structure with his bare hands.

Rock climber demanding end to abortions

DesChamps according to his website stated wanting to climb the tower to ‘put a doctor behind bars,’ as well as raise at least a million dollars for charities advocating for women who are pro-life.

‘I am a rock climber that has recently started climbing Skyscrapers to end abortion,’ his website – www.prolifespiderman.com – says.

Of note and presumably not by coincidence, the climb comes less than a day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S. since 1973.

During his climb along the SalesForce tower, DesChamps filmed himself on Instagram (@maison.deschamps).

‘The guy is out there killing babies. I think that’s pretty bad’

Exclaimed the avid rock climber at one point: ‘Everything’s going good, I just wish I had more water’ and raising awareness for anti-abortion groups. He also called out Dr. Cesare Santangelo, an obstetrician-gynecologist in D.C. in another video.

‘I’m up here climbing right now to protest Dr. Santangelo in Washington D.C.,’ he says from high up the tower. ‘There’s been no investigation so far. The guy is out there killing babies. I think that’s pretty bad. I’d like to help out and share this around or go to prolifespiderman.com and you can donate and help us raise some money for charities that support women in prolife. Thank you.’

On Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade as he announced an investigation into the source of the ‘betrayal.’

Liberal states protecting abortion

‘To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way,’ Roberts wrote in a Tuesday morning statement.

‘I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak,’ Roberts added.

If Roe is overturned, abortion is likely to remain legal in liberal states – more than a dozen states currently have laws protecting abortion rights. GOP states, roughly 26 of them, are said to be in favor of the amendment.