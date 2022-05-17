James McGrath Fairfield Prep teen Lacrosse player stabbed to death at underage drinking party at Shelton, Connecticut home. No arrests.

A Connecticut teen lacrosse player attending a prestigious middle school was fatally stabbed during a fight at an underage alcohol-fueled party, with three other teen boys also injured.

James ‘Jimmy’ McGrath, 17, was found stabbed outside a Shelton home where a party had been in full swing. Police said it was not at the teen’s home, but it is unclear who owns the property.

Police arrived to the home around midnight and found ‘numerous teenagers’ outside the residence and ‘four stabbing victims,’ who were transferred to the hospital.

The other three victims were in non-life threatening condition. To date no arrests were made.

Shelton police told the nypost that the ‘investigation is currently ongoing.’

A nurse, who lives in the neighborhood, called 911 after she heard screaming, according to Fox 61.

‘She walked out and she saw what was happening and walked over and gave the kid CPR before he passed away,’ her son Peter McCarthy told Fox 61.

The victim’s school, Fairfield Prep – an all-male institution, which cost $23,000 a year to attend – confirmed the junior’s death in a statement released on Monday, writing: ‘Jimmy was a beloved student and athlete on the football and lacrosse teams, and will forever be a member of the Prep Brotherhood.’

The school held a private vigil for the student-athlete on Sunday, where more than 1,000 people gather to honor his life. The school will also be offering grief counseling.

‘In the coming days, students and faculty have the support of the school’s leadership team, Jesuit priests, campus ministers, counselors from Prep and Fairfield University to offer help while grieving this tragic loss,’ the school announced on Monday.

A neighbor, who lives across from the house, said it was ‘sad to see what’s happening to our teenagers’ and said she felt ‘scared’ to send to kids to school when they of age.

‘They are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions,’ Christina Louis-Fin, told FOX 61.

Friends and family of the McGrath’s started a GoFundMe page to help his parents Kevin and Margaret pay for their son’s funeral.