Isaiah Miller Mt Horeb Wisconsin man accidentally shoots friend, Marshall ‘Levi’ Iverson dead with AR-15 rifle during early morning drinking.

A Wisconsin man was arrested after accidentally shooting his friend with an AR-15 rifle amid early morning revelries over the weekend, authorities said.

Isaiah Miller, 20, was arrested by police on Sunday after they responded to a 5 a.m. call that someone had been shot at a Blue Mounds home, WMTV reported.

Police arrived at the scene and found 19-year-old Marshall ‘Levi’ Iverson dead.

Miller told authorities that he accidentally pulled the trigger of the AR-15 rifle while it was pointed at his friend.

Police said that there were six people in the home when the incident occurred. It remained unclear how many of the group may have been drinking or partying at the time.

Awaiting toxicology report

Miller surrendered to authorities and submitted his blood for testing. Results are pending, police said.

He was charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm.

Iverson was remembered by one of his coworkers, Taylor Houghton, who recalled how he was a dedicated worker who was the first one into work and the last one to leave.

‘Levi was a pleasant, easygoing person who was a joy to be around,’ Taylor Houghton said on Facebook.

‘Levi always had plans to go to college and someday own his own business and there’s no doubt in mind that he was going to make it happen for himself, because once he put his mind to something there was no stopping him.’

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said that the gun was purchased legally and the tragic incident could have been avoided ‘with appropriate education and knowledge when handling firearms.’

Police are now awaiting to see whether alcohol or drugs show up in lab results.