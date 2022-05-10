Edward Wilkins Wurtsboro NY man id as Alexandra Vanderheyden lover, cheating wife of Sean Armstead NYPD cop. Wendy’s worker posted on TikTok of a better future.

The 20 year old lover of a married woman shot dead by her NYPD police officer husband has been identified as local upstate NY Wendy’s fast food worker.

Edward Wilkins, 20, of Wurtsboro was gunned down Sunday outside the Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill, Orange County by NYPD officer Sean Armstead, 36, who then turned the gun on himself.

On the day of the murder-suicide, Armstead had been tailing Wilkins on suspicion that he was sleeping with his wife, 35-year-old Alexandra Vanderheyden.

Vanderheyden, who grew up in Illinois, apparently met Wilkins when she hired him to work at the dog walking business she owns.

It’s remained unclear when Armstead first began to suspect his wife was having an adulterous affair, but on May 8 the off-duty NYPD cop followed Wilkins and Vanderheyden as the illicit couple headed off to the La Quinta Inn, in in Walkill, where they had dinner before driving over to the nearby Dave & Busters sports bar, the nypost reported.

‘Don’t be scared, TAKE THE RISK’

The wife told police that she believes Armstead tracked her through her cell phone.

Images posted on social media by the 20 year old lover showed him to be an exercise enthusiast who was focused on self improvement, according to his TikTok page: @specia1.ed.

One video, titled ‘Keep Grinding: 5 habits that are going to make me more successful than you,’ shows Wilkins doing yoga and meditation, taking online courses in business, studying cryptocurrency, NFT’s and stocks, exercising and focusing on his personal development.

Another video, ironically titled, ‘Don’t be scared, TAKE THE RISK’ shows the 20 year old in his Wendy’s uniform crying and then flexing shirtless in the mirror.

His TikTok feed shows him to be at times self-aggrandizing and at other times self-deprecating.

‘I’m kinda like Spider-Man except I’m not and I work at Wendy’s in upstate New York,’ he posted from the bathroom at the Wendy’s where he apparently worked.

In another shirtless posting he says, ‘I’m 19 about to close on my first property.’

‘Imma be gone soon,’

‘Imma be gone soon,’ the Wendy’s worker eerily wrote in a post from last December. ‘Claim your spot as a real friend while you can.’

Other social media videos showed Wilkins working out in his home gym.

The 20-year-old’s life was cut short on May 8, after Armstead followed Wilkins and Vanderheyden when they left their dinner date at Dave & Busters sports bar.

Wilkins and Vanderheyden got into separate cars and that’s when Armstead sped after the young lover in a grey Dodge Charger, slamming into his car just outside the Buffalo Wild Wings.

Wilkins got out of the Charger and ran off, only for Armstead to follow the fleeing man and firing off 16 rounds, fatally killing the man.

Wilkins was fatally struck in the back and head, cops said.

Young and ambitious man answers local dog walking ad

Armstead in turn, reloaded his weapon, and fatally turned it on himself. Vanderheyden who witnessed the scene unfold, was unhurt, police said.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department released a statement saying that ‘A Glock 19 handgun and several spent shell casings were found at the scene’.

Armstead was appointed to the NYPD in July 2011 and worked in PSA 8, which patrols NYCHA developments in a section of the Bronx. Online records cited Armstead being on a salary of $105,000.

Armstead and Vanderheyden lived in a $450,000 log cabin home in the sleepy town of Port Jervis, two hours north of NYC. Neighbors tell of the married couple living at the residence for the last 5 years.

According to a local going by the name of Gary, the married couple had set up a dog boarding business on their property.

‘He would hire local kids to walk the dogs,’ Gary told the dailymail.

It was there that that Vanderheyden one day met a strapping 19 year old teen who while juggling shifts at a nearby fast food restaurant, set his eyes on becoming a future conquerer of the world- before his world suddenly came crashing down one spring May afternoon some months later.