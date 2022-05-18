Dan Mook fatally stabs wife Sharon Mook in mercy killing at Mt Laurel assisted living facility to end her suffering. Husband is charged with murder.

A N.J man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death over the weekend told investigators he did so in a bid to end her pain and suffering.

Upon fatally stabbing Sharon Mook, 82, at a Mount Laurel assisted living residence, Dan Mook, 84, told police that he then attempted to fatally stab himself.

Mount Laurel police were called to an assisted living facility for a report of a stabbing just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They found the suspect suffering from numerous self-inflicted cuts and stab wounds the DailyVoice reported.

Dan reportedly told police that he murdered Sharon because she was in poor health and believed her to be suffering. Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded her cause of death as multiple stab and slash wounds, according to TapInto.

Upon the husband’s arrest, Dan Mook was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Officials said he remains hospitalized as of Tuesday, while saying that they were in the process of detaining him after he was discharged.

Burlington County prosecutor Scott Coffina said the fatal stabbing was likely a mercy killing as deputies continued to investigate. Mercy killings are illegal in all states.

Notes wikipedia: ‘Assisted suicide is similar to but distinct from euthanasia (sometimes called ‘mercy killing.’) In cases of euthanasia, another party acts to bring about the person’s death in order to end ongoing suffering.’

‘Physician-assisted suicide, or “medical aid in dying” is legal in eleven jurisdictions: California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Montana, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.’