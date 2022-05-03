Best Accounting Software for Trucking Companies and Small Operators to help business owners calculate expenses, projections, earnings and growth.

Trucking accounting is a very important part of this complex business, as we were confirmed on this site. If at first glance everything seems simple and clear, then difficulties arise. The cargo management, shipments, orders, expenses, salaries payment, taxes — it’s difficult to do all this alone. We have created a list of the best accounting software.

Software for trucking accounting: what is it

Accounting in cargo transportation is different from regular accounting. Not every accountant from another field will be able to say exactly all the requirements and documents that are needed in this industry.

In trucking, you need to manage your books, issue invoices, calculate depreciation, take inventory, and monitor accounts payable and receivable. All this is difficult to fit on paper. And we aren’t talking about calculating prices per mile, fuel, and truck maintenance yet.

It is this whole list that accounting software is engaged in. This will save you from problems and non-payments and simplify your work.

The list of Software

QuickBooks Online and Trucking Office

Track the company’s income and expenses, check bank accounts, calculate wages, and issue invoices to customers with QuickBooks Online. There are a usual desktop version and a mobile one.

Tailwind TMS

Manage the company’s funds with this TMS. Track accounts payable and receivable, issue invoices, and track shipping and loading. A useful feature is self-service portals/ It will connect your customers with their documentation.

Q7

It is a great tool for bookkeeping. With its help, you will be able to calculate wages, an accounting book, accounts receivable and payable, manage orders, issue invoices, and monitor brokerage services.

Rigbooks

This is software for owner-operators and those who own a small fleet. After purchasing the software, you will be able to calculate IFTA, and issue invoices by mile, product, and weight.

It is important to understand that buying software will greatly simplify your life and reduce the risk of errors. There is no need to worry about salaries, taxes, bills, or books anymore. It will all be in one system that plans the main expenses and calculates the totals.