Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler Rocky Mount NC mother and boyfriend charged after baby boy and sister found dead in parked car outside couple’s home.

A North Carolina mother and her boyfriend appeared in court on Monday after police found the woman’s two young children unresponsive in a parked car over the weekend.

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler, both 21, each faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligence along with two counts of felony child abuse, due to the children sustaining bodily injuries, police said.

Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a service call about two unresponsive juveniles around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Drew St., according to a police press release.

Paramedics transferred the two juveniles, who were 1-year and one-month old, to UNC Nash Healthcare where they were both pronounced deceased.

Cops later that day arrested Noel and Butler with The Rocky Mount Police Department upgrading the deaths of 2 infant siblings Saturday to a homicide investigation.

How did the children come to be left in the car and for how long?

WRAL reported that the children were found in a parked car. Not immediately clear is how long the children were in the car, how they came to be left there along with who called 911 Saturday morning.

Following their arrest, Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond by the Magistrate and were released from custody WITN reported.

A neighbor who responded to news of the children’s deaths voiced exasperation as to why the couple failed to take care of their children.

‘These are babies! These are kids! If she don’t want her kids, give them away. Give them to somebody. Somebody would have took’em. You got people that can’t have kids. Give’em. Give’em! Why kill’em?,’ Sharon Harris told ABC11.

Police said their investigation continues and that further charges are possible once the medical examiner’s office completes its report.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Noel and Butler had retained an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Neighbors have since placed a memorial with a cross and teddy bears where the bodies of the two children were found.