Judge Elizabeth Scherer Sugar Daddy excuse from prospective jurist is left stupefied as Miss Bristol explains upcoming commitments ahead of Nikolas Kruz sentencing.

‘I’m sorry…?’ A Florida judge presiding over the sentencing for Nikolas Cruz Parkland school gunman was left speechless after a potential juror told her she wouldn’t be a good candidate for jury selection on account of her marriage obligations along with commitments with her ‘sugar daddy.’

The unnamed woman, known only as ‘Miss Bristol’, told a stupefied, Judge Elizabeth Schererin in a Fort Lauderdale, courtroom that she had a lot of commitments and would not be ‘ideally’ available for possible jury duty over the summer.

The potential jurist is among a group of people who may be chosen to decide the fate of Cruz, who pleaded guilty in November to the premeditated murder of 14 students and three members of the staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

A jury will now determine whether the judge should sentence him to life in prison or the death penalty.

Footage (see below) from the courtroom shows Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer asking whether anyone has any concerns.

‘I don’t think my sugar daddy would be too happy…’

‘Miss Bristol’ speaks up and says: ‘This is a whole entire month.

‘First of all let me clarify myself, July second is my birthday, July Fourth is my son, and the 18th is my other son.’

Judge Scherer asks her to speak slower and notes the dates.

The sentencing is expected to take place from June to September.

‘July seventh, July fourth, and July 18th,’ Bristol replied.

‘And again, I need to figure out something.

‘I have my sugar daddy that I see every day.’

‘I’m sorry?’

Asks the stupefied judge: ‘I’m sorry?’

Bristol replies: ‘My sugar daddy.

‘I’m married, and I have my sugar daddy. I see him every day.’

Not sure which side of the universe to roll out of bed, the judge finally responds: ‘OK. All right. Ma’am, we’ll come back to you, OK? Thank you.’

Bristol would end up being among several prospective jurors who were released on Monday.

Others cited work commitments or pre-booked travel.

Scherer said on Monday that jury selection should take until about May 31.