Lily Peters and Carson Peters Berger, doomed cousins failed by their parents and living in family dysfunction, abuse, addiction, depravity culminating in the vicious murder of a 10 year old Chippewa Falls girl.

In the days following the arrest of a 14 year old Wisconsin boy alleged to have viciously beaten and then strangled his 10 year old cousin to death, not before also sexually assaulting her, questions have been raised as to the doomed children’s family life and their parents and how failings at home contributed to the cousins demise.

Iliana Lily Peters was a 4th grader attending Parkview Elementary who while on the surface may have been living a seemingly normal life before this past weekend’s fatal attack, had in fact been purportedly exposed to drug addiction at the hands of her parents along with criminal acts leading to the 10 year old’s mother’s arrest in 2019 for defrauding her own family members.

In 2021, Jennifer Eyerly pled guilty to two felonies and five misdemeanors connected to the defrauding and theft of mother’s credit cards and racking up a bill totalling $7,788.31. Along with serving time, the ten year old’s mom was also mandated to pay restitution to her family member victims WQOW reported at the time.

Social media commentators also alluded to drug dependency issues, with some taking exception to the parenting of a ten year old girl exposed to drug use and the culpability of the parents in their daughter’s murder.

Wrote one commentator: ‘… she also fraud her aunt and uncle out of $10,000. Her daddy is a drug addict and in/out of jail! The aunt (boy’s mother) has a criminal record of drugs and her boyfriend is a fraud! The (boy’s) daddy’s in jail for p#rn/ drugs! The whole family is in a mess! NO roll models what so ever!

Failed parenting

Posted another: ‘Search the whole family. They’ve all had arrests, drugs, DUIs and more.. Jennifer Eyerly, Lauraine Davis, Alex Peters, and a boyfriend John Repetto. Lily was smiling in all photos and spread such happiness. It’s hard to fathom this crime.’

While another commentator added: ‘So let me get this straight, Lily’s mother, Jennifer Eyerly, who defrauded her own family, used to date John Repetto, the step dad of the murderer, whose real father is convicted of kiddie p***, just when you thought things couldn’t get anymore confusing.’

Responded Jennifer Eyerly earlier this week in a social media post following the barrage of negative comments and victim bashing:

‘What makes zero sense is how quickly you judge my family based on a timeline and assumptions u (sic) can only speculate on since its privy to the investigation that those details not be released,’

‘As Lily’s mother, I can only say I am ashamed of you folks out there judging us from behind a screen!

‘I hope you never ever endure this kind of heartache! If you cannot offer kindness, don’t offer anything. My daughter was kind!’

‘If you truly want to be part of bringing justice … you can do right by my daughter and model something she lived by …. kindness!’

Like father like son?

Also not boding well was the upbringing of the 14 year old suspect, Carson Peter-Bergers who has been exposed to ongoing crime, alleged drug use at home by his mother, Lauraine Davis (Lily Peters’ aunt) and her toxic relationships with the suspect’s biological father, Adam Berger of Eau Claire – convicted of possessing illicit child images and drug paraphernalia.

The father who was convicted in 2017 was sentenced to 3 years jail before being released last year. It remained unclear if the father, who was forbidden as a consequence of being forced to register as a life sex offender, had any contact with Carson Peters-Berger upon his release.

Upon Adam Berger being jailed, all actual contact between father and son stopped yet in a prison letter, Berger said he messaged with his child everyday, addressed him routinely while he was with his grandma and sent him a sew cover he had made in jail.

At the point when Berger was jailed in May 2018, Peters-Berger’s life was broken by his grandma Mary and family companion Katie Weathers. His grandma said: ‘Carson has not been extremely content with his dad being no more’.

Adam Berger said he longed for a future with his child, adding that he needed solo contact with his child since ‘he isn’t a survivor of my offense’. He added: ‘My child is the most amazing aspect of me.’

The motion was denied. Adam Berger is presently residing in a shelter in Eau Claire in the wake of being let out of Oshkosh Correctional Institution in April 2021 BOL News reported.

Toxic role model

Lily Peters aunt, live in boyfriend, John Repetto, also came to receive widespread condemnation after being accused of posting inappropriate comments and jokes following the discovery of Lily Peters’s body. A cursory regard of Repetto’s Facebook page revealed sexist imagery along with posts championing drug use and the overt use of weapons. A state of affairs that many would decry far from ideal parenting.

Posted Repetto: ‘Yes let’s go on about how “offensive” my Facebook page is…. there is a time and a place and this is not the time…thank you.’

The remark drew over 2,700 comments from the public, many who continued to condemn Repetto and the family life.

Wrote one commentator: ‘Poor girl was doomed with an entire horrible family. From the kids to the elderly this family is rotten to its core obviously. Completely failed that baby girl.’

Product of a failed society

While another wrote: ‘Neither of these kids ever stood a chance. The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.’

And then there was this comment below that probably summed up what befalls so many American families, doomed to poverty, addiction, dislocation, a failure of role models, a system that only rewards the elite, while a small sliver continues to prosper, willfully ignorant of how many actually live: