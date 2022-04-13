Kyuss Williams missing 4-year-old boy with autism found dead in pond after wandering off from Georgia apartments he and his family were visiting. No charges.

A 4-year-old boy who wandered from a Georgia home was found dead Tuesday in a lake near the residence, police said.

Kyuss Williams wandered away from the home in Stone Mountain, about 20 miles northeast of Atlanta, around 6:20 p.m. Monday. He was reported missing about 10 minutes later, DeKalb County police said.

His body was found in a pond around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Investigators said they believe Kyuss, who had autism, drowned. Foul play was not suspected police said. Not immediately clear is how the toddler got out of the home.

Kyuss, was visiting relatives at East Ponce Village Apartments when he walked away, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Preventing future tragedies

The boy’s body was found at a retention pond after surveillance video from across the street captured the stray child heading in that direction, WAGA reported.

Neighbors at the scene told FOX 5 that the pond should be fenced off so nothing like this should happen again.

‘They’ve been looking for this baby since earlier yesterday, and for them to just find this baby at like 2:30 in the morning it’s downright wrong. I don’t understand,’ neighbor Delores Watson told FOX5. ‘I can just pray for the parents.’

The relative whom Kyuss was visiting along with his family had just moved into the area, WSB-TV reported.

‘We extend our condolences to the … family during this time and we thank everyone who worked to find him,’ Dekalb County police said.

The investigation into Kyuss Williams’ death is ongoing. At this time, no one is facing charges.