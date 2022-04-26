Carolyn Poitier Leesburg Florida mom arrested speeding at 91mph without her two toddlers buckled up who insists she wasn’t planning on getting in a crash.

A Florida mom was booked driving at 91 mph Tuesday — with her two toddlers discovered not wearing seatbelts. Miraculously neither child was hurt cops said.

Carolyn Poitier, 25, from Leesburg upon her arrest was charged with child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. The speeding mother was released some 12 hours later after posting $5,000 bond.

According to a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Poitier was pulled over by deputies around 12:30 a.m. for doing 91 mph in a 50 mph zone on International Speedway Boulevard in DeLand.

‘Two children, ages 2 and 3, were asleep without car seats in the front and back passenger seats,’ cops said in a statement.

When deputies later pointed out to Poitier that had she crashed at the speed she was traveling, she and the children likely would have been killed, the mom allegedly responded, ‘she didn’t plan on getting into a crash.’

Kids safety agency issues warning to other parents

Poitier told the deputies that she was driving from Leesburg to Daytona Beach and left the children’s car seats in another vehicle at home ‘because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were sleeping.’

Also not strapped was the mother herself, who was observed not wearing a seatbelt.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office showed one of the children curled up in the front passenger seat and the other napping in the back seat.

Both children are safe but the sheriff’s office said it wants to also use the case as a reminder to parents to use car seats and contact the Safe Kids organization for any help.

‘Whether they were in the front seat or the back seat – they were both just laying on the seat. I have seen that more than one time,’ Cher Philio, with Safe Kids Volusia and Flagler counties said according to ClickOrlando.

Another adult later arrived on the scene with car seats and took Poitier’s children home.

A search of Poitier’s car turned up pills that were later identified as the narcotic painkiller Tramadol, according to the sheriff’s office.