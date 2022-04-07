Alexis Provoste Aranguiz a would be burglar thought to be part of the South American Theft gang beaten to a pulp by Sal Mercado Oak Park homeowner.

‘I would do it again without hesitation.’ A would be thief was beaten to a pulp by a California homeowner after burglars broke into the man’s Oak Park home last week.

Ventura County man, Sal Mercado came home April 1 around 6 pm to find a sports utility van parked out front of his residence with a suspect in the driver’s seat. The homeowner found a second burglar, Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, 43, inside his home in the process of stealing items.

The homeowner began to beat the startled burgar as he sought he run out of the home.

‘He came at me … I didn’t know if he had weapons before anything could happen,’ Mercado told FOX News. ‘I just went BAM with the right, BAM with the left … I went Mike Tyson on him. He stumbled then he fell on the grass coming out of the house.’

Provoste was held by the homeowner until police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

‘Our government is not doing enough to fight crime’

The experience left Mercado shaken while saying he was adamant that justice be served.

‘The thought was, ‘I got this guy. I’m going to catch him. I want to make sure he gets prosecuted. I want to make sure I hold him down until the cops get here, because our government is not doing enough to fight crime,” Mercado told Eyewitness News. ‘My mentality was, ‘Don’t let this guy escape.”

Provoste appeared for arraignment Ventura County Superior Court on April 5 and pled not guilty. He was charged with first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy. He is scheduled for an early disposition conference on April 14 and is currently in custody under bail FOX News reported.

Provoste is originally from Chile and is a suspected member of a South American Theft Group. Investigators say they’re part of a recent wave of ‘crime tourism’ in which thieves come from South America to burglarize homes in California. Four men were arrested just last month for a similar crime in Camarillo according to the LA Times.

The vehicle with the driver and other burglar remains outstanding.

Ventura County District Attorney has advised all residents remain attentive to any suspicious behavior.