Trisha Paddock California mom of three dies of heart attack at finish life of charity LA half marathon as active runner who immersed herself in causes is remembered.

How did a seemingly healthy active woman end up dead after running 13.1 miles?

A California mother of three died this week after suffering a heart attack at the finish line of a Los Angeles charity half marathon over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Trisha Paddock, 46, of Ranchos Palos Verdes suffered the medical episode after completing the Charity Challenge Half Marathon in just under four hours. Rushed to hospital after collapsing at the finishing line, the long distance runner shortly after died the Los Angeles Times reported.

‘This is a devastating loss, and our deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones,’ organizers said in a statement.

‘We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all the first responders, paramedics and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene,’ the statement continued.

Appeared in fine spirits and good health at start of race

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that Paddock said she was having chest pains after finishing the race just after 12.10pm Sunday.

Paddock ‘had a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest,’ Captain Erik Scott said.

Paddock’s husband, Ryan said his wife was an avid runner and walker, and had wanted to participate in the run the sake of the charity. The 46 year old according to Ryan was immersed in many causes and charities and benefits NBC Los Angeles reported.

Prior to the start of Sunday’s charity race, video taken by family members at the event showed Paddock seemingly at ease and smiling for the cameras, moments before the race began.

More than $60,000 had been donated for medical expenses on a fundraising site, which featured a picture of Paddock, her husband Ryan, and their three children.

It remained unclear what led to the woman suffering a heart attack, whether she was a seasoned runner or what else may have triggered the fatal cardiac arrest.