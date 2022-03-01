Regitze Tauber Gamble Florida Bentley driver who crashed into diners after accidentally accelerating while parking, killing one diner and injuring six others – has prior DUI history- as woman is left stressed.

A 75 year old Florida woman who drove her Bentley vehicle into outdoor diners at a ‘busy’ South Beach Miami restaurant last week, killing one man and injuring six others is unlikely to face charges despite her having a prior DUI conviction.

Regitze Tauber Gamble, of Pinecrest, was identified as the female driver who ‘accidentally accelerated in reverse’ as she attempted to parallel park along a sidewalk adjacent to Italian restaurant, ‘Call Me Gaby’, Thursday evening, circa 6 p.m.

Despite Gamble’s DUI prior record, there were no signs the 75 year old was impaired on the night of the tragedy, Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald.

Court records show Gamble – who lives in a $1.4m, five bedroom, three bathroom Coral Gables home – was previously cited in Broward County in 2015 for driving on the wrong side of a divided highway while under the influence, and paying a $165 fine after pleading guilty.

During Thursday’s tragedy, Gamble ran over a curb and hit a parked car before crashing into a table with five diners and hitting nearby pedestrians.

‘How is she still on the road?’

The beige 1990 Bentley Mulsanne then trapped people underneath as it knocked over a traffic sign and hit a tree.

Dr. Gary Prince, 67, of Miami Beach, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, police said. Two men, 78 and 61, were seriously injured, a child suffered minor injuries, and five others suffered less serious injuries, police said.

Cara Meng, 18, was one of the ones injured in the crash as she walked in front of the restaurant that night.

She said she is still processing everything that happened, noting that she didn’t actually see Gamble accelerating down the street and ‘had no time to react.’

‘I think it’s really not fair, considering she had a previous DUI,’ Meng said of the Miami police’s decision not to criminally charge Gamble, adding: ‘I’m not sure how she’s still on the road.

‘There definitely needs to be some compensation,’ she told the dailymail. ‘Like someone died, this is not OK.’

Photos and video from the scene showed workers and patrons from at the Call Me Gaby restaurant working to lift the car off of people.

‘Under a lot of stress’

Rodriguez said the investigation is continuing and Gamble could face traffic citations, with a police report saying she was operating the car in a ‘careless or negligent manner,’ the police report said.

Her house maid on Monday told Local 10 News Gamble is now ‘under a lot of stress’ as she deals with the aftermath of the fatal crash.

Friends of Dr. Gary Prince told WSVN that the chiropractor had treated a few New York Knicks players and the team even honored the season-pass ticketholder in 2019 during Fan Appreciation Night.

‘Gary had a fulfilling life, his love for basketball, mentoring inner-city kids while in New York. Part of his practice was dedicated to heal the injuries of basketball players for the New York Knicks.

‘Dr. Gary Prince was a superb person in terms of helping people around him,’ his friends Kirk Kesapyan and Massimo Quarra, who was were dining with the chiropractor on Thursday night, told WSVN.

Another NYC basketball staple was also seriously injured. Former head coach of the Manhattan College men’s team Barry ‘Slice’ Rohrssen, 61, reportedly underwent surgery on his leg after the crash and is said to be in good condition, sources told the New York Post.’

In total, the Miami Herald reports, Rohrssen and Samuel Stern, 78, were seriously injured; and Cara Meng, 18, Mirabai Giuffre, 17, Naaman Abdullah, 56, and Ariel Barreras Perez, 44, suffered less serious injuries.

Valentina Sapritsky, 71, was also possibly injured in the crash, and a minor whose name has not been released by police was also injured.