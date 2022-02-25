Call Me Gaby South Beach crash leaves one dead, 6 injured as elderly Florida woman attempted to parallel park her Bentley vehicle, only to step on the gas peddle and driving into outdoor diners.

An elderly woman trying to parallel park her vehicle stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake while reversing, accelerating into outdoors diners at a busy restaurant in Miami Beach, killing one diner and sending six others to hospital.

The accident happened on Washington Avenue in trendy South Beach just after 6pm outside Italian restaurant Call Me Gaby, leaving tables overturned and napkins strewn along the sidewalk outside the popular Florida boite.

As the elderly female driver was backing her Bentley car into a space, she sped up without warning and hit several tables, cops said.

Police did not identify the driver and have not said whether she will be charged.

Seven people were taken to hospital, including a three-year-old child, with many of them on stretchers. One of them later died from their injuries. Police have not identified the dead victim or any of those injured.

DISTURBING VIDEO: One dead and six hospitalized including a 3-year-old after an elderly woman, reportedly attempting to parallel park her Bentley, slammed into diners at Call Me Gaby restaurant on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach at 6pm tonight pic.twitter.com/dmNeAlv1AE — Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) February 25, 2022

Young boy trapped under car pulled out

‘I am never eating outside of a restaurant on a busy street ever again i just watched a car back into people eating outside on Miami Beach,’ wrote Ryan on Twitter.

The street ended up having to be closed off while police and other first responders conducted an investigation stated Local 10.

Miami Beach Police then tweeted for the public to avoid the area, which was closed due to the investigation reports NBC Miami.

Three hours after the crash, overturned tables, cloth napkins and evidence markers continued to line the sidewalk outside the restaurant.

‘There was a small boy and a few people trapped underneath the vehicle,’ Robert Deburro told WPLG. ‘A bunch of people lifted the car and pulled a young boy out.’

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber called it a ‘devastating tragedy.’

‘Our entire city grieves for all the victims and their families,’ he said in a statement