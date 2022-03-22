Long Island events planner turns self in for pushing 87 yr old...

Lauren Pazienza Port Jefferson, NY woman turns herself in for pushing Barbara Gustern NYC vocal coach to her death in unprovoked attack.

Why …? A Long Island events coordinator on Tuesday turned herself into authorities following the death of an 87-year-old vocal coach who mortally succumbed to injuries sustained after being shoved onto a Manhattan street two weeks ago.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, was in custody for the death of Barbara Gustern, a beloved Broadway vocal coach who died on March 15, five days after being pushed over in what police say was a random attack.

Gustern was walking towards a cab outside her Chelsea apartment building when she was attacked from behind along West 28th Street around 8 p.m on March 10th.

According to The New York Times, Gustern was awake initially after the attack, and told a friend at the scene, ‘I’ve never been hit so hard in my life.’ She also reportedly told police that her assailant ‘shouted a derogatory term before assaulting her,’ though the details of that term have not been released.

The NYPD released photos of a red hairded young woman who they said may have been responsible for the attack. She appeared to be getting on the subway shortly afterwards.

This just happened in Chelsea. @NYPDnews says 26yo Lauren Pazienza turned herself in. She covered her face with her hair as officers led her out of the 10th pct. She’s accused of pushing and killing 87yo Barbara Gustern. pic.twitter.com/hCFBwbSrFo — Erica Byfield (@EricaByfield4NY) March 22, 2022

Unprovoked random attack

That woman has now been identified as Pazienza, who lives in Astoria, Queens, with her fiance, Naveen Pereira.

She is from Port Jefferson, Long Island.

Gustern’s family has not yet commented on her arrest.

Police do not believe Pazienza and Gustern were acquainted, and have called the ‘attack’ random and unprovoked according to deadline.

On March 10, Gustern – a beloved Broadway vocal coach – was walking towards a cab outside her apartment building in Chelsea when she was pushed from behind at 8.30pm.

She hit her head and went into a coma, then died four days later.

Pazienza handed herself in with a lawyer on Tuesday morning.

Suspect lawyer says there is no proof event coordinator pushed victim

No known motive was immediately known.

Pazienza worked as an events coordinator for the furniture brand Roche Bobois, according to her now deleted LinkedIn page.

Pazienza faces manslaughter charges.

Her attorney told the dailymail on Tuesday that there was no proof that Pazienza pushed Gustern.

‘What they have is a photo of someone who looks like my client getting on the subway.

‘This attack did not happen on the subway,’ attorney Arthur Aidala told the tabloid. The lawyer said he would represent Pazienza in court this afternoon, where he intended to ask for bond.

Services will be held for Gustern on Saturday, March 26, according to her Facebook page.