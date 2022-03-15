Barbara Maier Gustern Broadway vocal coach dies from injuries after unprovoked shove from unknown woman who remains at large.

A former renowned Broadway voice coach has mortally succumbed to injuries sustained after the 87 year old woman was pushed last week in NYC‘s Chelsea district and falling to the ground.

‘Today, at 11:15AM, we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world,’ the family wrote on Barbara Maier Gustern Facebook page.

‘I ask that you all give me a little time and space, but I want to make time for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about her final moments,’ the post stated.

‘Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart,’ it continued. ‘I love you all so much, I could not have made it through these past 5 days without all of your support.’

Gustern according to officials died from her injuries on Monday night the nypost reported.

NYC!!! WE NEED YOUR HELP FINDING THE WOMAN IN THIS VIDEO! This is the woman who brutally attacked our beloved friend, 87 yr old Barbara Maier Gutstern. Barbara suffered a traumatic brain injury & is struggling to regain consciousness. Please RT so we can find this woman. pic.twitter.com/sT9vGscoMn — Lucie Pohl💥 (@LuciePohlComedy) March 13, 2022

Assailant yet to be identified as she remains at large

Gustern, a onetime famed voice coach whose students included Blondie singer Debbie Harry, was walking along West 28th Street around 8 p.m. Thursday when an unidentified woman came up behind her and shoved her to the ground.

Her redheaded attacker, then ran off. The unidentified attacker remained at large.

Police said the attacker crossed the street before pushing Gursten, who suffered a serious — and now fatal — head injury.

‘We’re asking the public’s help in solving this disgusting, disgraceful law offense committed against the vulnerable elderly female who is doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City,’ NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press conference Tuesday.

‘So please, any, any information on this person’s whereabouts or whereabouts for 1-800-577-TIPS,’ he added.

Not immediately clear is what led to the assailant seemingly pushing the older woman in an unprovoked attack…?