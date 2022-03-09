Genevieve Brinson missing Victorville California teen girl found dead in abandoned car. Had been living in vehicle with friend. Autopsy to determine manner and cause of death.

A California teen girl reported missing in February was found dead, her body recovered in an abandoned vehicle in Victorville.

Genevieve Brinson of Victorville was reported missing on February 25. On March 7, the Victorville Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possibly deceased person inside a vehicle in a field near a Home Depot in Victorville, which is about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Responding officers located the body of a juvenile female in the car. According to the report, Sheriff’s Deputy Coroner Investigator R. London reported to the scene.

‘London obtained a fingerprint from the body and worked with Sheriff’s fingerprint examiners to determine the identification of the decedent,’ the sheriff’s department said in a news release obtained by VVNG. ‘The female was positively identified as 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson.’

Authorities are working to determine the cause and manner of death. VNNG reports that investigators have determined that Brinson had been living in that car with a friend, who has not been identified. It remained unclear how the pair came to be living at the abandoned automobile.

MISSING: 14 y.o., Genevieve Brinson. She was last seen on Friday, February 25, 2022, in the 15000 block of Palmdale Road, at approx. 3:30 p.m. She suffers from seizures and other health concerns.

Anyone w/ info on Brinson’s is asked to call Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. pic.twitter.com/QwzX2grcJP — Victorville PD (@VictorvillePD) February 26, 2022

Authorities said Brinson suffered from seizures and other health concerns. She was described as being 5-feet 5-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call 760-241-2911 or 760-956-5001. Victorville is a city of 122,000 people north of San Bernardino.