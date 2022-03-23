Onslow NC teacher resigns after racial stereotype tirade calling students idiots at Southwest HS, Jacksonville. Verbal abuse caught by Cimayiah Josey sophomore student.

‘Dang, that’s how you really think about us?’ …

A North Carolina teacher has resigned following a lengthy in-class tirade caught on video— telling students he was ‘f–king done playing with you idiots.’

The unidentified teacher at Southwest High School in Jacksonville was no longer employed as of Friday after his ‘inappropriate verbal outburst’ that was recorded days prior by one of his students, WCTI reported.

‘I was scared,’ sophomore student Cimayiah Josey told WCTI. ‘I didn’t know what to do.’

Cimayiah said she started recording the outburst because she believed no one would believe what was being said by the educator.

The resulting video which went viral online last week, begins with the male teacher asking if anyone else in the class wanted to test his authority.

‘Because I am f–kng done playing with you idiots,’ the teacher is heard aggresively saying. ‘I am here because I want to be here. I somewhat enjoy this job. You need something from me, I need nothing from you.’

The teacher continued in what Cimayiah described was racially charged language.

‘You can go through life and live on the f–king system, draw your paycheck on the first and the fifteenth from my taxes and live just an absolute horrible life, I don’t care,’ the educator is heard saying in the video. ‘You can be another statistic, I don’t care. That’s on you.’

The teacher then noticed Cimayiah reacting to his remarks and ordered her to leave the classroom, footage shows.

‘And if you don’t like my language, I don’t give a s–t,’ the teacher shouts.

Officials at Onslow County Schools confirmed the unnamed teacher was no longer in front of students after his caught-on-camera outburst during a first-period class.

Onslow County teacher resigns: “Your job is to encourage me and to push me to be the best I can be, even though it wasn’t said directly to me, dang that’s how you really think about us?”

‘In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect,’ school officials told WCTI. ‘The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district.’

Cimayiah said the teacher went into a tirade after a student failed to put their phone and computer away at the start of class, while saying the educator simply went too far.

‘I felt like what he was saying was wrong,’ she told WCTI. ‘I felt like it was racially motivated. It was disrespectful. Your job is to encourage me and push me to be the best I can be. Even though it wasn’t said directly to me, dang, that’s how you really think about us?’

The teen’s mother agreed, saying the teacher clearly crossed a line.

‘I don’t talk to my children like that, so I don’t really expect an educator to talk to my child like that,’ Nicky Josey said. ‘To listen to the video for the first time, I had tears in my eyes.’

Josey in a Facebook post said that her daughter told her she feared for her life during the teacher’s tirade.

‘Before anyone says she was being disrespectful, respect flew out of the window a longtime ago,’ Josey posted. ‘My daughter makes good grades and she is a student athlete.’

Cimayiah, an aspiring pediatrician or speech therapist, told McClatchy News she was traumatized by the incident and hopes the teacher won’t be hired by another district.

‘I just know that regardless of what he said to me, I know that I’m not a statistic,’ she said. ‘And I know that I’m not going to be a statistic because I have the support that I need and, regardless, I’m going to make it.’