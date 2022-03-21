: About author bio at bottom of article.

Briana Lisset Soria intentionally strikes and kills Erick Sanchez with her Chevrolet Camaro car in rural Edinburg, Texas. No known motive.

A Texas woman has been accused of intentionally striking and killing a 24 year old man with her Chevrolet Camaro automobile early Saturday morning according to police.

Briana Lisset Soria, 21, upon her arrest was charged with the murder of Erick Sanchez after striking him with her vehicle in rural Edinburg according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Clay Drive around 8:44 a.m. in reference to a 911 call that stated a man had been struck by a black Camaro being driven by a woman.

Upon arrival, deputies found the lifeless body of a male with apparent injuries.

Authorities had detained a female suspect for investigation with a black Camaro with heavy front-end damage on location.

No known motive or clear relation to victim

Soria’s bond has been set at $1 million.

Not immediately clear is what led to the woman striking the male victim and her relation, if any to the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. Or if they wished to remain anonymous, to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477).

