Tammera Megan Lee Nashville woman arrested on suspicion of DUI tells black officer she will get away with it cause she’s white.

‘I’ll get away with it cause I’m white.’ A Nashville woman pulled over for suspicion of DUI is alleged to have told an arresting officer that she would avoid having charges stick because she was white.

Tammera Megan Lee, 42, according to an arrest affidavit submitted by the arresting officer, Officer Ronald Conner, was asked to step out of her vehicle after she sought to gain entry into a secured parking lot reserved for members of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Observing that the female driver appeared intoxicated, the officer with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office who had observed Lee trying to gain access to the secured lot, deciding to call the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept to intervene.

That’s when Officer Ronald Conner with Metro Nashville, who happened to be black approached the woman’s vehicle in a bid to ascertain the driver’s identity.

Upon arriving at the scene, Officer Conner approached the vehicle and asked the driver to step out of the car, with Tammera Lee observed to be unsteady on her feet and having difficulty standing according to the affidavit cited by lawandcrime.

Alcoholic beverages in plain sight

Continued the affidavit: ‘The defendant had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person and being expelled through her breath. The defendant also had bloodshot watery eyes. The defendant was asked if she had anything to drink and she said yes. The defendant was asked to perform [standardized field sobriety testing] and she agreed. During the instruction phase of [horizantal gaze nystagmus], the defendant became very irate and would not listen to verbal directions. The defendant was asked again if she was willing to perform [standardized field sobriety testing] and she responded with “fuck you.” Officers placed the defendant into custody and advised her of her rights. Officers read the defendant the implied consent and ask for a breath sample. The defendant responded with more vulgarities. Inside of the vehicle in plain sight, there were several alcoholic beverages ranging from seltzers, beers, and IPAs.’

The defendant then allegedly became ‘more belligerent,’ and informed Officer Conner of her belief as to why she would ‘get away with it.’

Officer Conner arrested Lee because of the ‘likelihood that the offense would continue and due to the defendant being a danger to herself and others,’ the affidavit stated.

Lee was booked into Metro Nashville Jail on February 20, according to Scoop Nashville but is now on pretrial release.

The woman is now scheduled for an April 1 court appearance where along with DUI she is also charged with violating the implied consent law for her refusal to perform a standardized field sobriety test when directed to by officers.