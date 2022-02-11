Phoenix home standoff leaves 9 cops wounded, suspect dead, woman inside residence injured with baby from inside home placed in carrier outside the home. No known motive.

A standoff at a Phoenix, Arizona residence has led to nine officers being injured, a woman wounded and a suspect deceased after the individual barricaded themselves inside the home during early Friday morning hours.

The incident unfolded at about 2 a.m. near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street when police responded to a 911 call of a shooting.

Up to date reports told of five officers being shot at and 3 – 4 others hurt by bullet shrapnel. The wounded woman was in critical condition, Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters.

Williams said police were called to a shooting, as an officer approached to help, a suspect opened gunfire, striking him ‘multiple times.’

‘There was a baby in the home who at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,’ Williams told reporters. ‘As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot.’ Officers then returned fire, she said.

Phoenix police said a suspect is dead and nine officers were wounded after a standoff ended in south Phoenix early Friday morning. Authorities said five officers were shot and four others were hurt by bullet shrapnel.

What led to standoff?

The individual who placed the baby on the ground, raised his hands in the air, and proceeded walking backward toward the police, who handcuff him and take him into custody.

It was when additional officers rush toward the home to carry the baby to safety, more gunfire erupts from inside the residence, striking the cops, who are sent fleeing for their lives.

Williams said one of the five officers who were shot was ‘seriously hurt’. The others are recovering. ‘If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless and doesn’t need to happen,’ Williams said.

The shooting of police led to claims that the man who had given the child to officers was used in a bid to shoot and ambush cops. Police that there is nothing to suggest at this time the man who carried out the baby was part of the ambush.

Police said later Friday morning the ‘barricade situation’ was resolved and that there was no threat to the public. Authorities said the standoff came to an end at around 7 a.m. local time. Authorities later confirmed the suspect was dead, according to AZFamily.

Police said the gunman was found dead inside the home, but it’s unknown whether his death was self-inflicted, or not. His name is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.

Not immediately clear is what led to the stand-off nor the identities of the deceased suspect and the critically wounded woman and her relation to the dead man along with the parents of the baby mobilized outside the home. The baby was understood to be doing well.