Died doing what she loved the most: Florida animal rescue worker mauled...

Pam Rob Oakland Park Florida animal rescue worker mauled to death by mixed breed dog recently found in the Everglades. Died doing what she loved the most.

A Florida animal rescuer volunteer has died after she was mauled to death by a large rescue dog according to reports.

Pam Rob, 71, was working with Gladys — a three-year-old large mixed breed — when the dog snapped and attacked Thursday at the animal rescue center in Oakland Park, WPLG reported.

A co-worker who hasn’t been identified was injured when she intervened during the attack. Oakland Fire Rescue personnel took the two women to the hospital where a doctor pronounced Robb dead NBC 6 South Florida reported.

Workers at the rescue organization — 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida in the Everglades said the dog who had only recently arrived at the rescue center dragged Rob to the ground by the arm and attacked.

‘There’s always risk when you work with abused animals and Pam was well aware of it,’ Robb’s wife, Angie Anobile, told WPLG.

‘I do blame people who abuse animals…’

‘It’s a tragic accident. I’m sorry it happened to the love of my life, and I’m sorry it happened to someone who could make such a difference in society.’

‘Her greatest joy was having these dogs respond to human contact, and I don’t blame anybody,’ Anobile added. ‘It was a tragic accident, but I do blame people who abuse animals, who don’t love them like they should be loved.’

Anobile, told the Sun-Sentinel Rob had been working with Gladys for about a month, after a family came across the ‘stray’ animal deep in the Everglades, between Alligator Alley and the Miccosukee Service Plaza. Gladys was not microchipped or wearing a collar. It remained unclear how the dog came to end up deep in the Everglades.

‘We have no idea what this poor girl [has] seen in her past but it [has] definitely traumatized her and made her rehab difficult, but we are pressing on[,] trying to teach her to be confident, and not to be afraid,’ the shelter wrote in earlier Facebook posts.

Gladys, who weighed around 125 pounds, was put down following the ‘incident’.

The rescue organization — issued a statement saying the staff is grieving and asking for privacy. The group cares for many pit-bull-type dogs, its website shows.