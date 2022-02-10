Maribel Espitia motorcyclist killed after falling 3 floors to her death at Westfield Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita while learning new stunts.

A female motorcyclist training for new motorbike stunts died after she flipped over her handlebars and fell 3 floors to her death at a California parking garage.

Maribel Espitia was identified as the woman in her mid 20’s killed in the ‘accident’ Monday night, according to her friends.

Police said the woman either lost control of her the motorcycle or couldn’t brake before crashing into the wall of the parking lot garage at Westfield Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.

Two men and two women had been performing tricks on the parking deck with their motorcycles, which is scuffed with tire treads, before her death. Mall employees said the garage is a known destination where bikers perform ‘donuts.’

It remained unclear to what extent, if any, the parking garage forbid the riding of motorbikes along its roof garage by recreational bikers and what safety standards were in place.

A death that could have been averted

Authorities received a 911 call relating to the incident at around 5p.m., after witnesses allegedly saw the woman fall.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is working with the mall to find video evidence of the incident to see what actually happened to the woman.

Espita was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire before she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said the woman’s death was a ‘tragic accident’ but the incident is still under investigation.

A funeral service will be held for Espitia on Thursday at Infiniti of Valencia where she worked as a receptionist, KTLA reports.

‘I know friends want to teach people, but if you’re that interested, take a professional course,’ Sheriff Department Sgt. Dave Shoemaker said.

‘My best friend Maribel Espitia was in a tragic accident and lost her life,’ wrote Destiny Gonzalez in the GoFundMe’s description. ‘Anyone who knew or met Maribel knew that she was an exceptional person who you only meet once in a lifetime.’

Remembered by friends and family

‘Words itself can’t even describe how pure and kind hearted she was, she left us all way too soon,’ Gonzalez wrote. ‘Anything that can be donated to help with her funeral cost or other expenses would greatly be appreciated. All donations will be given to her parents Susana and Sergio Espitia.’

Friends mourned Espitia’s death in tribute posts on Facebook.

‘My condolences to the Espitia family. My heart aches for you guys,’ wrote Jocabad Chelion Mendoza. ‘My Prayers go out to you.

‘A high school friend who was so nice and down to earth. We only spoke so many times… This is so unreal.’

‘Rest In Peace to such a beautiful girl/high school friend/ client,’ read a tribute on a business page called Pretty Lashed by Jasmine.

‘I’m so sorry for everyone hurting with this news. Her best friend @mamaholds made a Go fund me to help her family with this sudden loss. Rest In Peace Maribel Espitia Rest In Peace mama.’