Kyong Moulton Palm Bay Florida woman accused of stabbing neighbors after saying they purposefully put leaves on her front lawn.

The neighbor from hell has arrived… A Florida woman is alleged to have stabbed her two neighbors after coming to believe that they had secretly placed leaves on her front lawn.

Kyong Moulton, 66, had returned to her Palm Bay home on Sunday when she found leaves on her front lawn which she assumed had been placed there by her neighbors from across the street.

In retaliation, Moulton ‘Ill show them bixches’ allegedly used her leaf blower to blow them back onto their lawn triggering an argument.

The neighbors, a man and his 87-year-old mother, walked out of the home and confronted Moulton.

The neighbor’s sister also joined in the feud with Moulton slapping her, according to the arrest affidavit cited by FOX35 Orlando. You know where this is going kids…

Suspect denies stabbing her victims

Moulton then allegedly stabbed the sister in the left leg with a steak knife before stabbing the man in the left arm when he tried to intervene. Moulton was also accused of pushing the neighbor’s mother during the encounter.

Officials with the Palm Bay Police Department were called to the scene at Sadnet Circle.

According to the affidavit, Moulton claims she did not stab anybody, while claiming she was punched and slapped by each of the victims.

Surveillance footage of the encounter captured the fight the stabbing was unclear.

Moulton has since been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Police have not recovered a knife from the incident.