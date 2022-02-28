Kailey Mach Le Center Minnesota college student killed in home explosion while dog-sitting. Augsburg University student was studying education. Cause of explosion under investigation.

A 20 year old Minnesota college student was killed following an explosion going off at a residence where she was dog-sitting over the weekend.

Kailey Mach, 20, was dogsitting at a home in Le Center, Le Sueur County on Friday night when an explosion caused the residence to collapse. Mach was later found dead in the basement of the home. The homeowners, who have not been identified, were away at the time of the tragedy.

‘It is in bitter shock, that I come to tell you our baby girl, Kailey Mach was involved in a house explosion and did not survive. Our hearts are shattered and mine is still numb in shock,’ her mother, Vicki Bettin Mach, wrote on Facebook.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion CBS Minnesota reported.

Mach, who graduated from Tri-City United High School in 2019, was pursuing a degree in education at Augsburg University in Minneapolis with plans of becoming a teacher.

What caused explosion?

‘She always talked about how she was going to change the world by teaching the next generation,’ the victim’s friend Shelby told the media outlet. ‘She didn’t care if she was having a bad day, if you told her you were upset she wouldn’t rest until she got you to smile.’

The university confirmed Mach’s enrollment in a statement.

‘The Augsburg University community is deeply saddened by Kailey’s tragic passing this weekend,’ read the statement. ‘We offer our profound condolences to her family, friends, professors, classmates, and all who were close to her.’

According to Mach’s Facebook page, she participated in the Kolacky Days pageant in Montgomery in 2018, where she won Miss Congeniality.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.