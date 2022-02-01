Woman with same name as NYC actress fired over NYPD slam begs...

Jacqueline ‘Michelle’ Guzman Long Island woman confused for actress with same name slamming NYPD cop Jason Rivera posts TikTok video begging commentators to stop sending her angry threats.

‘I cannot handle it.’ She had nothing to do with the social media storm that led to one NYC actress being widely condemned and soon after fired, but that hasn’t stopped commentators heaping angry threats against her. Her crime? She coincidentally shared the same name as Jacqueline Guzman.

In an emotional TikTok clip, Jacqueline ‘Michelle’ Guzman a gymnastics coach and businesswoman from Long Island told of having receiving an avalanche of angry threats over ‘insensitive’ comments made about a slain NYPD officer’s funeral by a NYC actress who shares her name.

The other Guzman called it ‘f***ing ridiculous’ that Manhattan streets were closed down last Friday for the honoring of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera. Incensed, commentators spewed vitriol at her suburban counterpart. Not knowing that she wasn’t the actress that has since been viewed millions of times on Twitter.

‘This video is to clarify that I am not the Jacqueline Guzman in that video — that awful video. I have been receiving multiple calls and messages and many threats,’ said Guzman of Huntington, L.I., woman, in a Tuesday post.

‘Please stop targeting me and attacking me. I personally cannot handle it.’

A target in a faceless online chamber

In the days since the actress’ remarks, the suburban Guzman — who also runs the Sister Sweets chocolate company — had faced unwarranted attacks meant for the other woman. The company was flooded with angry and hateful messages wrongly sent their way in recent days.

The innocent Guzman opened the video by announcing her full name and occupations, while wiping away tears.

‘My name is Jacqueline Michelle Guzman,’ she said. ‘I am a 25-year-old gymnastics coach and a business owner.’

By the end, an emotional Guzman explains that all the internet haters were simply misdirecting their bile.

‘I know the people who know me know it’s not me,’ she said. ‘But for the people who don’t, hear my voice and see my face … you’re targeting the wrong person.’

Welcome to the internet and faceless social media where emotion, vitriol and sludge land in the path of a collective bogeyman.