Henry Kevin Edwards Mississippi man, 40 murders 80 year old father Henry Cornelius Edwards during physical altercation.

A Mississippi man is alleged to have killed his 80 year old father following a physical confrontation according to a police brief.

Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, of Lucedale was being held at the George County jail on one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Henry Cornelius Edwards, 80, the George County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Investigators discovered Edwards’ body in a vehicle outside of a residence in Lucedale at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police determined there had been a physical altercation between the father and son, and the elderly man died from injuries sustained in the fight. Authorities have not said what led up to the fight.

Authorities declined to say how the younger man allegedly killed his father.

Not immediately clear was the nature of the father and son’s ongoing relationship.

Edwards remains in custody while he awaits an initial appearance before George County Justice Court Judge Mike Bullock. Police reiterated the case was an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the incident was encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.