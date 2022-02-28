Andrew Walls Akron Proud Boys leader attacks Cameron Morgan black woman outside bar after using racist slurs and sucker punching his victim.

’N*gger b*tch shut your mouth!’ A chapter leader in a far right extremist group in Ohio has been charged with assault after he was filmed hurling racist slurs at a black woman in Akron over the weekend before sucker punching her in the face.

Andrew Walls, 26, who has previously self identified as a chapter leader with the Proud Boys was caught on video outside an Akron bar in the early hours of Sunday, stumbling and scuffling with other patrons while spewing a torrent of racial slurs. His victim, 23-year-old Cameron Morgan, was passing by with a friend when she heard Walls and others around him screaming ‘F**king n*ggers.’

She later told her father that she confronted Walls after realizing she was the only Black person around the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

‘We were like … ‘You can’t say that. That’s not OK,’’ she told her dad, local teacher and former sportswriter David Lee Morgan Jr., who recorded the conversation.

Walls is seen squaring up, pointing his finger at Morgan, and repeating the racist slur, adding: ‘B*tch, shut your mouth.’ Then suddenly the man then cocks his right fist and punches Morgan directly in the face, with a loud thud heard.

According to this article (with photo) Andrew Walls is also the vice-president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys. https://t.co/mv9ZThIxBL — Steven Sean Laing (@Venusisaband) February 27, 2022

Video goes viral leading to arrest warrant

The attack led to Morgan being treated for concussion and a split lip. Walls according to witnesses was also spotted with a gun under his shirt.

But there was more.

According to witnesses cited by the HuffingtonPost, Wallis continued after the recording ended, and proceeded to drag Morgan into the street by her hair.

Morgan said she was left shaken and left the scene without initially calling police.

Nevertheless by the time time the video made the rounds on social media and soon going viral, activists identified the assailant as Walls. They also unearthed a previous story about him in the local Akron Beacon Journal, which identified him as the vice president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys.

Come Sunday afternoon, with a warrant issued for his arrest, Wallis turned himself in to police and was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault. The severity of Morgan’s injuries may lead to his assault charge being upgraded to a felony, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Akron police are also considering an added ethnic intimidation charge.

Though Walls wasn’t wearing his Proud Boys uniform — a black and yellow Fred Perry polo — during the assault, his membership in the gang suggests a predisposition for violence and bigotry.

The Proud Boys, designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center have close ties to white supremacist groups and other extremists, and violence is literally written into their rules. (The gang’s highest rank, known as the Fourth Degree, is given only to members who commit a significant act of violence “for the cause.”)