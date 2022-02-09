9 year old Houston girl shot in the head in road rage shooting. Girl survives as Texas police seek Hispanic suspects who fled scene.

A 9 year old Houston girl was shot in the head during a road rage shooting incident Tuesday night. Miraculously the girl survived, despite being listed in critical condition according to reports.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. at 9800 Southwest Freeway, where police say a family of four — a father, a mother, the 9-year-old and her 12-year-old brother — were in a Tahoe vehicle headed to the grocery store.

Officials believe they were going northbound on the freeway when they got between a white truck and another vehicle that appeared to be racing.

One of the racing drivers, believed to be in a white GMC Denali, cut off the family’s vehicle several times. The Denali then got behind the family’s vehicle and someone inside the Denali fired shots, wounding the girl in the head, police said according to KHOU.

The driver of the Tahoe was able to pull over at a Shell gas station at 7402 Fondren, where officers responded to a shooting call.

Hispanic suspects sought

From there, paramedics took the child in critical condition to Texas Children’s Hospital, where she was in surgery overnight.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt KTRK reported.

The condition of the 9 year old victim was not immediately known.

Police only had a vague description of the people in the Denali saying the driver was a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with short hair, and his passenger may have been a Hispanic woman.

Officials believe the Denali had arrows on the blinkers.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The episode is the latest shooting along America’s highways as road rage shootings continue to sweep the nation.