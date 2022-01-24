British man stabbed to death with sickle in Thailand for being too...

A British man was allegedly hacked to death in Thailand with a sickle by a local after complaining they were making too much noise, according to reports.

Marcus Evans, 49, and fellow UK man, Shaun Dagnan, 54, were attacked while drinking and playing music outside a rented house in Soi, Kanchanaburi Province in the west of the country in the early hours Saturday, according to the Times of London.

Marcus, a father of two, later died of neck injuries, while Dagnan remained hospitalized with a broken shoulder and a fractured skull. A report via skynews described the victim, a British expat, hailing from from Berrow, Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset, UK.

The two men, both only wearing shorts, were found in a pool of blood outside the house, next to a bloodstained bench and a table covered in beer bottles.

A sickle was also found at the scene — and police later arrested a 23-year-old local man, Prasut Thipphat, and charged him with murder and attempted murder.

‘trembling and covered in blood’

The British men started drinking on Friday and carried on ‘talking loudly and playing music’ from a Bluetooth speaker until well past midnight the Bangkok Post reported.

The two men were confronted by the Thai neighbour before launching the frenzied attack with a scythe shortly after 3am.

Residents heard shouting before finding the body of one British man – which was almost decapitated – while the other was severely injured and was taken to hospital.

Officers arrived and the 23 year old neighbor was arrested later that morning after he was found hiding in a nearby house. He is said to have been ‘trembling and covered in blood’.

Thippat allegedly has a history of mental illness and told cops he lost his nerve as he had been struggling to sleep after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to local reports cited by the Times.

Evans’ 33-year-old girlfriend, Wassana Muanchit, recalled how she last saw him when he came in to ask her for a beer. A local woman then ran up and repeatedly told her to check on her husband, she said.

‘When I went out, I found out he was dead,’ she said of Evans, who had lived in Thailand for about three years.

‘He killed the love of my life’

‘I was out of my mind because I loved him so much,’ she told local TV, according to the Sun.

She said police later let her confront the accused killer, recalling how she ‘looked in his eyes’ and asked why he killed the ‘love of my life.’

Said the woman: ‘I said I was very angry at him. I said ”why couldn’t you talk or ask nicely? You could have told me or told the police, but you shouldn’t have killed him’.’

Adding: ‘He gave me a monthly allowance and my expenses are high, but my husband took amazing care of me. Now I don’t know what to do because I will have nobody to support me.’

Dagnan — who also lived with a Thai girlfriend — remembered little of the attack, police interpreter Panjai Chueahor said, according to the UK Times. But he said they had both been friendly with their alleged attacker.

‘They knew each other quite well. They would pass and say hello to each other,’ the interpreter said.