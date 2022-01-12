Jonathan Madden suspect in fatal shooting of LA Taco Bell worker over fake $20 arrested as victim’s family pay homage in Tuesday night vigil.

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a South Los Angeles Taco Bell worker who was gunned down during his shift over the weekend following an argument over a fake $20 bill.

Booked with the employee’s murder was 39-year-old man, Jonathan Madden who the LAPD said was arrested at his home in South L.A. Monday in connection with the fatal shooting KABC reported.

Alejandro Garcia, 41, was working with his 19-year-old son at the fast food restaurant near the intersection of Century and Avalon boulevards Saturday night when he was shot and killed.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument that started when Garcia’s son allegedly refused to accept what appeared to be a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer at the drive-thru.

Family members say Garcia, a father of three, worked at the restaurant one night a week to earn extra money for his family. They say Garcia always put his family first and was known for helping others.

A community in disbelief and mourning

‘We’re just heartbroken. There’s no words to describe how much pain we’re in at this moment because we lost someone that we loved and cared for, and it was just for money, for food, for $20!’ an emotional family member said at a Tuesday night vigil held at the Taco Bell restaurant where Garcia was killed.

Said the victim’s 19 year old grieving son during the vigil, ‘I hope one day I am just like him.’

A GoFundMe for Garcia and his family has since been created. It has collected more than $97,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning.

Madden is being held on $2 million bail.