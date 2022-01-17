Maryland husband runs over wife at Capitol One banking lot, killing her

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, 59, Maryland husband runs over wife Alka Himanshu Tanna, 59, with SUV, hitting and killing her in front of bank parking lot.

A Maryland husband is accused of having intentionally struck his wife ‘several times’ with an SUV vehicle that he was driving after she stepped out of a Montgomery County bank, killing her, according to police.

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, 59, was arrested Friday and charged with murder of Alka Himanshu Tanna also 59. The wife was killed as she left a Capitol One bank in the community of Silver Spring, Md and stepped into the parking lot.

‘As she attempted to cross the parking lot, a white Lexus SUV, driven by her husband, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna of Silver Spring, accelerated and struck his wife several times with his vehicle,’ Montgomery County Police officers wrote in a press statement. ‘The suspect then collided with a lamp post, disabling the SUV.’

This was no accident, cops said.

‘As she was leaving the bank, the husband was driving the white SUV,’ police spokesperson Shiera Goff told NBC Washington. ‘He drove toward her and intentionally struck her.’

DOMESTIC HOMICIDE: @mcpnews say a husband ran over his wife – killing her. This deadly incident is unfolding outside the Capital One Bank on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. I’ll have live reports again at 5 pm and 6 pm on @fox5dc. Details here ➖ https://t.co/xgS0Sem38s pic.twitter.com/QT747zbkZi — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) January 14, 2022

No known motive

She said the couple went to the bank in separate vehicles. At no point did the couple exchange words as the husband drove up to his spouse and struck her.

Witness, Harriet McCombs said that she was in the bank when she heard a loud bang.

‘One of the bank employees called 911 and tried to describe what was happening,’ she told NBC Washington.

Police were called at about 11:45 a.m. Alka Tanna was pronounced dead. Cops said they took her husband into custody without incident, and he gave them a statement at police headquarters. Officers did not release what he allegedly said.