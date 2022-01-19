Frank Deleon Jr arrested in Diamond Alvarez Houston teen murder: Love triangle gone wrong. Teen boyfriend lured victim after recently breaking up with him.

A 17-year-old Texas teen was arrested Monday and charged with murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend 22 times as she walked her dog in a Houston park last week, authorities said.

Diamond Alvarez, 16, was lured to the park last Tuesday after she received a text message from the suspect, Frank Deleon Jr., asking that she meet him there, the victim’s mother Anna Machado said according to KPRC-TV.

Soon after, Alvarez’s family heard the gunfire from their house and rushed to the nearby green space when their dog, Peanut, returned home alone, relatives said.

The family found Alvarez’s body and the mother tried to revive her daughter by performing CPR, but it was too late.

Police said the teen couple’s relationship ended after Alvarez learned Deleon was cheating on her.

Love triangle gone wrong

Investigators said Deleon was romantically involved, or in a love triangle, with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez found out about the other relationship, the two agreed to meet around 9:30 p.m. at a park located in the 15400 block of Park Manor.

Machado said her daughter and her alleged killer dated ‘on and off’ for about a year.

‘My daughter was always crying about him,’ the mother said.

‘He was just angry at my daughter. It wasn’t love, it wasn’t a breakup, he was angry at my daughter,’ Machado told KPRC-TV.

‘Baby you have justice’

Machado said she visited a makeshift memorial honoring her daughter after learning of the arrest in the case.

‘I went up over there again, crying and said: ’Baby you have justice. It’s not done yet. It’s not over yet. But at least we know a name,’’ she said.

‘I loved everything about my daughter, I don’t regret anything. I’m at peace because I gave her all the kisses and all the hugs,’ the mother added. ‘I have to be strong now. I can’t break, this is not over.’

Diamond Alvarez was a sophomore and honor student at Madison High School. The teen planned on attending cosmetology school one day according to her family.

Come Tuesday, Alvarez’s on and off boyfriend was bonded out of Harris County Jail on $250,000 according to court records.