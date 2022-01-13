Diamond Alvarez Houston teen girl, 15, shot dead while walking pet dog. Was shot 22 times in drive by shooting. No known motive or arrests.

Who and why? A 15-year-old Texas girl was fatally shot in the back while walking her family dog just blocks from her Houston home.

Diamond Alvarez was discovered lying in a field after she was struck 22 times in the back around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The teen girl’s family say Alvarez had previously argued with her boyfriend and had agreed to meet with him at the site where she was killed.

No arrests have yet been made.

Her family told KPCR that they became concerned when they heard multiple gunshots as the teen was out walking the pet dog like most other nights.

‘I couldn’t bring her back’

Moments later they heard scratching at the door and found the animal, with his leash and harness covered in blood, had run back to the home.

‘When they saw Peanut by himself, they knew something was wrong,’ said Ashley Machado, the teen girl’s older sister.

Alvarez’s mother Anna Machado said her youngest son found Alvarez in a field, by the side of a road.

She had been shot 22 times but she was still alive. Her mother desperately tried CPR but she died at the scene.

‘My son found her. I tried CPR, and I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive. I couldn’t,’ Anna told KRIV-TV.

Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

The Houston Police Department said neighborhood residents claimed to have heard multiple shots and that a dark-colored car reportedly speed off from the site of the attack.

Friends of 15 year old Diamond Alvarez bring stuffed animals to the spot where their friend was gunned down while walking her dog overnight #abc13 pic.twitter.com/0ZRq5Rvh4L — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) January 12, 2022

No known motive

‘Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back, they are cowards,’ said Anna’s partner Moczygenba.

Alvarez was a sophomore and made the honor roll at Madison High School.

She was described as a straight-A student, who played volleyball and basketball, and was looking forward to a career in cosmetology.

A makeshift memorial has been set up at the spot where Alvarez was found.

‘I mean, the person that did that to her was very cold hearted,’ Jovanna Martinez, a close family friend and neighbor, told ABC News. ‘It’s not right. She was a happy person, joyful. Her family loved her a lot. She had a lot of people that loved her, she still will too. She will forever live in everybody’s heart. I don’t think it’s something people will get over really easy.’

So far, police believe this was a drive-by shooting and a dark-colored vehicle may have taken off from the scene.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video.

In the meantime, they ask anyone with video or more information to please call Crime Stoppers or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-9080.

Alvarez’s death marks HPD’s 11th homicide so far this year.