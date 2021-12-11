Stella Montes Phoenix woman shot dead in road rage shooting after driver fires off ten gun shots. No arrests as investigators seek to determine driver identity.

A woman was killed in a possible road rage shooting in Phoenix, Thursday.

Stella Montes, 38, was shot by another motorist, causing her to crash into a wall and road sign, according to Arizona’s Family.

She later died at the hospital.

A woman who lives near the scene told the outlet she heard about ten shots being fired.

‘Felt my whole house vibrate when the van hit the wall,’ Brooke Raspa told the outlet.

‘I mean, who does that?

Raspa said she then heard screams for help from someone who turned out to be the victim’s daughter.

‘We went up over the hill and the lady was stuck in the vehicle and we were trying to pull her out and the police showed up and told us to get out of the way and he started CPR immediately.

‘She was non-responsive from the very beginning.’

Montes’ daughter told Raspa at the scene that the incident stemmed from aggressive driving.

‘They honked at him to go, not realizing that it was no turn on red and then they decided to go around him and that angered him, apparently. So he drove by and probably emptied a whole clip,’ Raspa said, explaining the passenger’s account.

Adding: ‘You have to be a very angry person to even have the mindset to [think], I’m going to kill this person because they went around me. I mean, who does that? And to take someone’s life because of it is so sad to me.’

Police did not have information about the suspected killer, who was still at large.

‘This investigation is in the preliminary stages,’ police said in the statement released Friday. ‘Detectives are working to determine more information about what led up to the incident.’